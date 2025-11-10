BRP Inc. $DOOO Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of BRP worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,884,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in BRP by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 82,723 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.91 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -258.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

