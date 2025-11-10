Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,447,272 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,447,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $382,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

