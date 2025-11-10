Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 82,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ETHW opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

