Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,968 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $25.14 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

