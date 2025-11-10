BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Position Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 96,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

