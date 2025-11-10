Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,051 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $89.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.