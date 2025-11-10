Atria Investments Inc Takes $603,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 158,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

