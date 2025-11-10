Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,361 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $102,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:IPG opened at $25.50 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.