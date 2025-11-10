Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Unity Software by 171.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 46.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $103,481.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,053.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,369 shares of company stock worth $101,872,229. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

