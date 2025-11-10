Source Capital, Inc. $SOR Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 258.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Source Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SOR opened at $45.65 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

