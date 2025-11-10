YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF Stock Position Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,157.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

