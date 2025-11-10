Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells $2,519,200.00 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $2,519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,430,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 12,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.