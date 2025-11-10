Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Director Sells $2,860,800.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) Director Jim Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,860,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $135.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 751.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

