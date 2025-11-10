Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

XERS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 0.21. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,101,095.56. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,732 shares of company stock worth $1,550,437. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 107.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

