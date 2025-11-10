Wall Street Zen Upgrades Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Strong-Buy

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

VIV opened at $12.58 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 385,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

