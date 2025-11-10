Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.05. Asana has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $18,269,298.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,555,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. The trade was a 43.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $3,064,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 57,775,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,908,656.92. The trade was a 0.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,468,532 shares of company stock worth $20,276,180 and have sold 2,427,928 shares worth $36,497,981. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Asana by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 856,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Asana by 594.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.