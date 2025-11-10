Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of HealthEquity worth $69,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 148.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 399,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

