Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $200.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $224.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.