Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Airbnb Q4 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Airbnb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.