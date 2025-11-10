B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for Ducommun Earnings

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 40.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.