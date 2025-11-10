Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) vs. InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Head to Head Review

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A InterCure N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith & Nephew SNATS and InterCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 6 1 0 2.14 InterCure 1 0 0 0 1.00

Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Smith & Nephew SNATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew SNATS is more favorable than InterCure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and InterCure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.94 billion 2.39 $412.00 million N/A N/A InterCure $64.55 million N/A -$18.32 million $0.13 10.38

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than InterCure.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats InterCure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

