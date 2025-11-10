William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Middleby Earnings

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.29.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $123.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $114.57 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middleby by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,577,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Middleby by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 680,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 621,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

