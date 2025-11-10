Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Kintayl Capital LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kintayl Capital LP now owns 223,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $481,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.39). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

