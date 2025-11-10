Analyzing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.20% 36.39% 4.45% Greystone Logistics 1.66% 4.35% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 5 10 0 2.56 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.69 10.49 Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.35 $2.35 million $0.03 25.00

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Greystone Logistics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

