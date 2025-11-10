Millrose Properties (MRP) vs. Its Peers Critical Comparison

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Millrose Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millrose Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties N/A -$246.22 million 18.70 Millrose Properties Competitors $3.47 billion $120.05 million 48.60

Dividends

Millrose Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Millrose Properties. Millrose Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Millrose Properties pays out 171.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 54.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A 3.81% 2.93% Millrose Properties Competitors -4.42% -21.08% -0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Millrose Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Millrose Properties Competitors 385 1101 1386 110 2.41

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Millrose Properties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Millrose Properties peers beat Millrose Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.