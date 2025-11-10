Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.5714.

A number of research firms recently commented on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

HESM opened at $33.91 on Monday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.36 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7548 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 124.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 291,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

