Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,053 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PHO opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

