Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Grange Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

