Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

