Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter.

PDP opened at $117.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $123.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

