Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $273.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

