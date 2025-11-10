Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 379.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,743,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:XYL opened at $151.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

