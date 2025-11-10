Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2,094.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $275.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

