Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

