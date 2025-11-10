Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 717,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

