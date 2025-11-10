Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,890 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

