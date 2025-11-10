Assetmark Inc. Has $136,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,764 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 578.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $92.36.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

