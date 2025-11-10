Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $209.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

