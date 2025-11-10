JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after buying an additional 1,091,012 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.