Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $3.1185 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $12.36 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 172.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.