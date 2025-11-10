Trip.com Group (TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $18.2072 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

