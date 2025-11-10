Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,132 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $35.67 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

