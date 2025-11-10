Wall Street Zen Downgrades ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) to Sell

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARQ. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ARQ in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
ARQ Stock Down 6.1%
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Analysts expect that ARQ will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARQ by 36.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ARQ by 568.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in ARQ by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ARQ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ARQ
Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
