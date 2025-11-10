Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ALTO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $240.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 30.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 1,221,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 279,417 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

