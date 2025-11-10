Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,979 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,034,000 after acquiring an additional 104,930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,977,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 724,218 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 997,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 454,272 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

