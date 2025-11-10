Draganfly (DPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.3360 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 197.71% and a negative net margin of 181.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Stock Up 8.3%

DPRO stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPRO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Draganfly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.38% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.