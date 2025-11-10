Wall Street Zen Upgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Buy

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of ADPT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $17.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

