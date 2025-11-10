Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $68.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.6667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of -1.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.