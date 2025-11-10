Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BUR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Burford Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:BUR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%.The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Kintayl Capital LP purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $24,761,000.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

