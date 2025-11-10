Wall Street Zen Downgrades InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) to Sell

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
IVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
